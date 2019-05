Vera Casey nee Morrissey, Rosslare Strand, Wexford.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus and mother of Vincent, Edel, Eugene, Francis and Jean, sister of Claire, Peggy and the late Kitten and Bernie.

Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road on Wednesday from 2pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid’s Church, Rosslare Strand.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Tagoat cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email