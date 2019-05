Coastal communities in County Wexford are set to benefit from a half a million euro investment

The money is going to 12 local projects,and has been welcomed by Fine Gael Minister Michael D’Arcy

Ballyhack Smokehouse is to get two hundred thousand while Wexford County Council on behalf of Bridgetown Community is to receive one hundred thousand

The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union

They are awarded by Ireland’s seven Fisheries Local Action Groups

