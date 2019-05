€122 million came into the rural economy of County Wexford last year by way of the dairy industry.

This is the amount paid by Glanbia to dairy farmers for milk in the county according to figures presented at their AGM yesterday.

Milk production has doubled in Wexford in the last four years which has led to renewed Glanbia investment in their cheese processing plant in Wexford town.

The value of milk produced in the county is now approaching €150 million annually.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email