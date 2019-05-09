DAY 3 OF ENNISCORTHY BYPASS BLOCKADE UNDERWAY OVER WATER RUNOFF DISPUTE

A blockade remains in place this morning at the northern end of the Enniscorthy bypass.

The blockade has been set up by a farmer from Camolin, Henry Deacon, due to a dispute with the main contractor BAM.

There has been a disagreement over water flowing onto his land at a section of the M11 motorway.

Today is the third day of the impasse, and the third such blockade that Mr Deacon has staged since construction began.

Mr Deacon says he will keep the blockade in place until all issues relating to drainage are fully resolved.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email