FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR ROSSLARE MOTORWAY

The last link in the Rosslare to Larne motorway has moved as step closer

The contract for a feasibility study for the proposed thirty three kilometre route through South Wexford has been signed

The scheme which has been mooted for a number of years will link the end of the new M11 motorway north of Oylegate with Rosslare Europort

This latest funding of eight hundred thousand euro will include selecting a final route for the project along with its planning and design

It’s expected the study will identify the preferred route next year with ongoing environmental assessment to be then carried out in 2021

This will lead to planning permission being submitted to An Bord Planala and the compulsory purchase of land which will follow if approval is granted

When complete the motorway will form the continuous E01 route from Rosslare to Larne in County Antrim

A date for its final completion cannot be yet ascertained but it will depend on the outcome of the planning and regulatory process

