FERNS WIN €50,000 TO IMPROVE SCHOOL SPORTS FACILITIES

Ferns National School have won the Aldi National School Sports Facility Makeover for 2019.

Paul O’Connell, the former Munster and Irish Rugby International, arrived with a cheque yesterday for €50,000 which he presented to the principal John Halford in front of the 266 ecstatic pupils and teachers.

Mr Halford and teacher Anne Marie Quinn say they school are thrilled with the win.

Some of the pupils told South East Radio that they would like the money to be put towards trampolines and an astroturf pitch for the school.

