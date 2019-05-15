FRUSTRATION EXPRESSED AS 20 ASYLUM SEEKERS MOVED TO COURTOWN HOTEL

Residents of Courtown have expressed their anger that they were not consulted about a local hotel being used to accommodate asylum seekers.

On Friday, around 20 people were relocated from a hotel in Bray to the Courtown Hotel.

The Department of Justice & Equality have confirmed that the hotel is only being used on a temporary basis and not as a permanent direct provision centre.

Courtown Community Council had called a meeting for this evening to discuss the matter,but it has since been cancelled due to “health and safety” concerns.

Locals say they cannot be certain this arrangement will be log-term

Speaking on Morning Mix, local resident Joe Findley said there was no consultation prior to Friday’s move.

He also raised concerns and have raised concerns about the level of service provision available at the Courtown hotel.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email