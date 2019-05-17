GARDAI APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ABOUT MISSING ENNISCORTHY MAN

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing man from Enniscorthy

Forty-four-year-old Ivan Vorcykhina hasn’t been seen since shortly after midnight on Tuesday on Parnell Road.

When last seen he was wearing a black short sleeved t-shirt, dark denims ¾ length and carrying a dark navy rug sack.

He’s described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, of average build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with any information on Ivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580.

