A Government Minister says everyone has the right to take a personal injuries claim if they want to.

It’s after criticism of a Fine Gael TD who’s suing a Dublin hotel after she fell out of an indoor swing.

Maria Bailey has accused the Dean Hotel of negligence saying the swing was unsupervised.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty denies it undermines the Government’s credibility in tacking compensation reforms.

