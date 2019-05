The Attorney General Seamus Woulfe is examining whether recent High Court judgements on CervicalCheck will have a wider impact on the HSE.

It comes amid reports that the US lab that was found to have negligently read Ruth Morrissey’s smear test is considering appealing the judgement.

The terminally ill woman was awarded €2.1 million in damages.

A ruling was also made against the HSE – and Health Minister Simon Harris says they’re considering the impacts of that.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email