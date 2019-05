The Labour Leader has criticised the Taoiseach for saying there’s no evidence to support claims that bodies were being left on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford.

Four pathologists working at UHW last week raised serious concerns about body storage facilities at the mortuary.

Leo Varadkar yesterday said there was no evidence to support what he described as “a strange story”.

Brendan Howlin says his comments were unacceptable.

