I’LL REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF WEXFORD PEOPLE IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT – WALLACE

Mick Wallace says he will be representing the views of the people of Wexford and Ireland when he enters the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

His election is all but guaranteed in Ireland South but a vote recheck has been called by Sinn Fein whose candidate Liadh Ni Riada is just three hundred votes behind the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

The Wexford man’s election will cause a by-election in the county where he has been an Independent for Change TD for the past seven years.

His track record on a number of issues in Dail Eireann over those years gave him a national profile.

Mr Wallace says major decisions that effect us all are now coming from Europe.

