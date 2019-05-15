INDEPENDENT REGULATOR TO TACKLE GAMBLING BY 2021

An independent regulator, with 100 staff, to clamp down on gambling will be in place by the end of next year.

The Government says without the body, there is no prospect of progressing modern licensing and regulation of the industry.

It will be funded largely by bookmakers and will be responsible for tackling addiction, underage betting, match-fixing and online regulation.

Regulating gambling is being discussed at a seminar in Farmleigh this morning.

Minister of State, David Stanton, who organised the conference, says it’s vital the new body is independent.

