Irish adults are drinking 13 litres of pure alcohol a year making them the fifth heaviest drinkers in the world.

A new study published in The Lancet medical journal shows that Irish women are the fourth heaviest female drinkers and that 1 in 4 Irish adults are binge drinkers.

The number of teetotalers is also dropping, going from 19 per cent in 1990 to 9 per cent in 2017.

