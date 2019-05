Fifty new jobs are to come on stream in Wexford immediately with the announcement today that the financial services provider the Carne Group is set to set up in the town

The Wexford operation will be headed up by Blackwater man NJ Whelan who moves from the groups office in Kilkenny

Founded in 2004 by John Donohoe, Carne is the largest independent provider of services to fund management companies in Ireland.

