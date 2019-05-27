McGuire of Gorey

Matthew Matty McGuire, Boley Beag, Ballycanew, Gorey
Beloved husband of the late Maree and father of Pauline, Gerard, Helen, Bernard, Matthew and Anne Marie and Brother of Mary, Eileen, Bridget, Brian and the late Sheila, Anne, James and Dora
Funeral arriving to St Molings Church Ballycanew tomorrow Tuesday at 7 oclock
Funeral mass on Wednesday at 1 oclock with burial after in Ballyoughter Cemetery
Family flowers only please donations if desired to North Wexford Hospice Homecare
House for family only please
