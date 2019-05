Let’s Talk about Diasbility is the subject of a Public Meeting taking place in County Wexford next week.

Organised by Wexford Public Participation Network the meeting will aim to bring the subject of people living with disabilities into the spotlight.

The meeting takes place in Oylegate Community Centre next Wednesday 8th May from 6-8pm.

Pat Rath from Wexford PPN says disability needs an open and frank discussion in the county.

