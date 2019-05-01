NEW FIONA SINNOTT DOC TO HIGHLIGHT ABUSE DETAILS

A new television documentary about missing Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott which airs tonight, indicates for the first time that she was the victim of abuse, up to six months into her pregnancy.

In Missing: Fiona Sinnott, her family members are seen going through her medical records, which detail physical abuse such as kicks to the head and bite marks to her body.

19 year old Fiona was a mother to an 11-month-old daughter when she went missing near her home in Wexford, 20 years ago in February 1998.

Her case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2005, but no one has ever been charged in relation to the crime.

The director of the new documentary, Shauna Keogh, spent the last 18 months working with Fiona’s family and the local community in Wexford.

She says details of the abuse emerged during her research.

The programme airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

