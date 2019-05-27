NEW MEMBERS AND A NEW PARTY ON WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL

There are eleven new faces on Wexford County Council

Eight outgoing members lost thier seats with three retiring

Almost one third of the Wexford County Council will be made up of new members in total eleven out of thirty four

The newcomers are Garry Laffan Aidan Browne and Donal Kenny Fianna Fail, Cathal Byrne Bridin Murphy and Diarmaid Devereux Fine Gael Maura Bell Labour Jim Codd Aontu and Independents Pat Barden and Jackser Owens

They replace eight who lost thier seat three Sinn Fein Councillors Johnny Mythen Mick Roche and Marie Doyle Paddy Kavanagh and Willie Fitzharris Fine Gael, Keith Doyle Fianna Fail, Robbie Ireton Labour, and Tony Walshe People Before Profit

The other three remaining seats were held by retiring members Tony Dempsey Larry OBrien and Martin Murphy

So the make up the new council is FF 12 seats, FG 9, 8 IND, 2 LAB, 2 SF and 1 Aontu

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email