Gardai in Wexford have tweeted about a driver who was stopped in New Ross after tax and insurance had not been paid for nearly ten years.

The Garda tweet showed an image of the tax plates of the car which looked as if the tax had been unpaid since 2009.

The image tweeted also showed that the Toyota car had not had an NCT check since 2012 with insurance unpaid since 2013.

Gardai say proceedings are to follow and the car has been seized.

