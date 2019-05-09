NO STATE OWNED BROADBAND SERVICE DESPITE RISING COSTS – D’ARCY

Fine Gael have ruled out the possibility of a State owned broadband service.

According to some figures the cost of the national Broadband Plan, including private investment, is expected to exceed €5 billion.

However, the majority of the cost – €3 billion – is coming from the government.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says it’s not too late to row back on the plan.

He is calling for a State owned broadband distribution.

However Minister of State of the Department of Finance Michael D’Arcy says this is not a possibility because it will take too long and the government want to get on with it.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email