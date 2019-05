Over a third of women between 18 and 34 says they’ve experienced some form of sexual harassment in the past year.

A major national campaign has been launched today highlighting the impact of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

The campaign called ‘No Excuses’ will run for three years on TV, cinema, radio, social media and online.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says sexual harassment is common problem.

