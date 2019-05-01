OVER 10,300 PEOPLE NOW CLASSED AS HOMELESS IN IRELAND

There are now over 10,300 people homeless in Ireland, a new record high.

The number of homeless adults and children living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland has risen again, according to the latest figures of The March Homeless Report from the Department of Housing.

There was a slight increase in numbers for Wexford with 66 people registered as homeless here last month, compared to 64 for the month of February.

However, according to the Department figures, the number of people living in emergency accommodation in Wexford is down 27% in the last year.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email