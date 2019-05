Catholic schools want key preparations for sacraments such as Confirmation and Communion to take place outside the classroom.

That’s one of the findings of a survey by the Archdiocese of Dublin.

It also found that there’s a demand for parents and local parishes to play a greater role in preparing children for sacraments.

The Archdiocese of Dublin covers the capital and Wicklow, as well as parts of Kildare, Carlow, Laois and Wexford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email