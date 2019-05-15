PARKING CHARGES NET €60,000 A DAY FOR THE HSE

Hospitals collect €60,000 a day in parking charges.

That’s according to new figures from the HSE – revealed by Newstalk this morning.

The data shows €22.4 million was received by hospitals around the country in 2017.

Wexford General Hospital is among the top ten for that year, colecting almost €730,000 in parking fees.

Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly – who obtained the data through a parliamentary question – says it’s an unfair charge on people who have no choice but to attend hospital.

