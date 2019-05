A body was recovered from the sea off the coast at Hook Head yesterday evening.

It was brought ashore with the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard and handed over to Gardaí and the HSE.

A post mortem exam is expected to take place to allow for formal identification.

It comes after 45-year-old Dom Sinnottt from Kilmore went missing from his trawler while fishing off the Wexford coast last Saturday

