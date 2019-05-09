RADON TESTING TO TAKE PLACE IN PARTS OF WEXFORD UNDER NEW LAW

Employers in parts of County Wexford are to be required by law to carry out radon gas testing in their workplaces

Radon is a naturally occurring gas and excessive levels can lead to cancer.

According to the EPA’s Radon Gas Map of County Wexford there are 6 areas of the county where levels of the gas are twenty per cent above the national average.

This includes 2 areas in North Wexford around Gorey town, the area between Taghmon and Caroreigh as well as parts of Bunclody, Clonroche and Campile.

It is naturally occurring and has no smell colour or taste and can only be found using special detectors.

