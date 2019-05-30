RECHECK OF IRELAND SOUTH CONSTITUENCY VOTES UNDERWAY

A re-check is now underway in the Ireland South constituency.

Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ní Riada made the call late last night after finishing around 300 votes behind the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly and Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fail have already been elected, with Independent for Change representative Mick Wallace and Kelly’s running mate Deirdre Clune expected to take up a seat in Brussels.

A re-check of the bundles of votes is now taking place, before a full recount of all 750-thousand votes – expected to start on Tuesday.

