Supermacs will open its first ever restaurant in Larkin’s Cross, Wexford by the end of June.

This is set to create 25 jobs with more to follow when its opens a planned second outlet in Wexford later.

The company has also committed to spending €40 million on Irish farm produce in 2019.

The family chain of restaurants spent over €9 million on Irish chicken last year.

Managing Director of Supermacs, Pat McDonagh says things are going to schedule here.

