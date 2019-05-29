TRANSFERS COULD MEAN WEXFORD GETS 2 MEPS IN EUROPE THIS YEAR

With Mick Wallace certain of election in Ireland South, Malcolm Byrne is now holding 73,000 votes compared to 68,000 for sitting MEP Deirdre Clune leaving him with a chance of still getting a seat.

While Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada is on 84,000 and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan is on 81,000.

Everything will depend on the transfer of both Andrew Doyle’s 40,000 and Shiela Nunan’s 24,000 votes and they are both County Wicklow based.

Fianna Fail’s Byrne, who topped the poll in the Gorey electoral division this week and is a sitting councillor, says he is not throwing in the towel.

