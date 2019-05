New measures aimed at reducing the sale of illegal tobacco have come into effect across the EU.

From now on, all cigarette packs produced in, or destined for, the EU market, will have to carry a traceability marking or “unique identifier.”

This means all product movements will be recorded from the producer to the retail consumer.

Tim Hayes of the European Commission office in Ireland says the new measures will clamp down on revenue loss and ensure quality cigarettes are sold.

