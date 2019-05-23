VOTERS UGED TO TAKE THEIR TIME WITH 3 BALLOT PAPERS IN WEXFORD

Voters in Wexford are being advised to take their time when they get to the polling booth tomorrow.

The length of the ballot paper the European elections for Ireland South, will be over 2ft long and will need to be folded four to six times to fit in the ballot box.

The paper will be so long to include the names of all 23 candidates.

It is expected that those sorting the votes will have to spend an extra few seconds with each individual vote, potentially adding an extra two hours to the sorting process, which involves segregating votes from 12 counties.

There will also be ballot papers for the local elections and a special ballot on the divorce referendum.

The polls will open around the county at 7am and will stay open until 10pm tomorrow evening.

