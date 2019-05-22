WEXFORD ABOVE NATIONAL AVERAGE FOR DIVORCE

2,078 couples have been divorced in County Wexford since the year 2000.

Figures from the Courts Service show the county has remained above the national average for divorces for the three years 2015 to 2017.

In 2017 140 couples divorced in County Wexford.

But Carlow has the highest divorce rate in the country for the past three years surpassing Dublin.

On Friday voters will ballot to amend the constitution which if passed would allow couples to divorce after two years living apart instead of the current four.

