WEXFORD FESTIVAL OPERA FACES FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

The Chief Executive of Wexford Festival Opera has responded to concern that the Festival made a significant loss of E600,000 euro last year.

Opera magazine this month reported that the 2018 losses were worrying for Wexford and that its faces stark financial challenges going forward

Last October the Government announced a €1 million capital grant to refurbish the Wexford venue while the Festival also receives funding from the Arts Council

CEO David Mclaughlin says that reduced box office demand last year, reduced development income and high production costs did lead to the losses

