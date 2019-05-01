WEXFORD GARDAI HIT OUT AT LACK OF GPS SYSTEMS AT GRA CONFERENCE

The issue of GPS in Garda cars has been raised by representatives of the Wexford Division at the GRA conference in Killarney.

Wexford delegates claim that the lack of such technology in Garda vehicles is ‘unbelievable’ in this day and age.

Garda Derek Campion outlined the current situation to Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix.

He says Wexford Gardai are having to use their own personal mobiles to get directions to incidents of crimes, especially in rural areas of the county.

