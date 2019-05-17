WEXFORD MAN APPOINTED NEW HEAD OF GARDA CORRUPTION UNIT AS 3 MEMBERS RELEASED

All three members of the Gardaí arrested yesterday on suspicion of corruption, have been released without charge.

A Superintendent, an Inspector and a detective were held as part of an investigation into a Limerick criminal gang.

All three have been suspended from duty and files are being prepared for the DPP.

Meanwhile a County Wexford member of the Gardai has been appointed to head up the organisations new anti corruption unit.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan from Rathnure has been given responsibility to draw up a blueprint aimed at investigating corruption within the Garda ranks.

He had previously held a major role as part of the Roads Policing & and Major Event Management team.

