A record 70.8 million people fled war, persecution and conflict in 2018.

Global displacement numbers are now at “the highest level” that the UN refugee agency has seen in its almost 70-year existence.

UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi noted that these are “conservative” estimates.

The number is double the level of 20 years ago, and corresponds to a population between that of Thailand and Turkey.

