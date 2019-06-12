AIR POLLUTION ISSUES IN ENNISCORTHY DISCUSSED IN THE DAIL

The state of the air over Enniscorthy was raised in Dail Eireann yesterday.

This follows an EPA report which stated that the town has the worst air pollution levels in the country.

Speaking in Leinster House, the Taoiseach said local authorities have the power to introduce a smoky coal ban in their areas.

He urged Wexford County Council to do so as a matter of urgency.

Meanwhile the Labour leader Brendan Howlin has called the government’s stance on the issue ‘outrageous’.

The Wexford TD says the government want Wexford County Council to be the “canary in the coal mine and take all the risk of being sued”.

