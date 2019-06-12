BY-ELECTION FOR WEXFORD DAIL SEAT COULD HAPPEN IN NOVEMBER

Wexford could have a by-election as early as November.

The election of TDs Frances Fitzgerald, Billy Kelleher, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly to the European Parliament will see four by-elections in Dublin Mid West, Cork North Central, Wexford and Dublin Fingal.

A by-election has to take place within 6 months of them taking their seats in Europe which would be January 2nd.

However, it is reported that the Taoiseach has suggested this could potentially take place in November or early December and could be held on the same day as a planned referendum to allow citizens living abroad and in Northern Ireland to vote in presidential elections.

Pat Leahy political editor of The Irish Times was a guest on the Morning Mix today.

He says it will be a difficult one to call.

