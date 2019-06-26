“BYO LUNCH” IF YOU’RE HEADING FOR WEXFORD GENERAL TODAY

Patients have been told to bring their own sandwiches with them to hospital visits as health support staff go on strike.

10-thousand HSE support staff have downed tools for 24 hours in a row over pay rises.

Disruption to catering services means some patients will be served soup and sandwiches rather than a full meal.

Thousands of surgeries, inpatient procedures and outpatient appointments are expected to be cancelled today.

Workers spoke to Alan Corcoran on the picket line at Wexford General Hospital this morning.

They said that emergency cover was still being provided but that they were determined to remain at strike until their demands are met.

