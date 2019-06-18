DISCREPANCY IN FAIR DEAL SCHEME PRICING

New figures out today show a wide discrepancy between the cost of mantaining a patient in a nursing home under the Fair Deal scheme

The HSE released the figures which show the average fee payable per patient per week in the two HSE run Nursing Homes in County Wexford is 1thousand 530 euro

This compares to 883 euro the average payment per patient per week in the fourteen private and voluntary run nursing homes in County Wexford

Tadhg Daly spokesman for Nursing Homes Ireland says this is a situation that can’t continue and calls for greater transparency in the pricing structure

