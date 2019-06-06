FERNS MAN CAPTAIN DONOVAN HONOURED FOR D-DAY ROLE

A Wexford man was at the forefront of the preparations for the D-Day landings, one of the most crucial events of World War 2.

World leaders are gathering on the beaches of Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the storming of the French coast.

One of the men leading the Allied Forces for the big day was Captain Rickard Donovan who was originally from Ferns.

He served as Deputy Director of Combined Operations and his family were honoured by the mayor of the French town of Ouistreham this year.

His grandson Brian says he loved his Wexford home and was well respected in the area.

