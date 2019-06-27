GARDAI RELEASE MAN ARRESTED AS PART OF MARIE TIERNEY MISSING CASE

A man who was arrested in relation to the investigation into the murder of Marie Tierney has been released without charge.

The man – who is in his 70s – was arrested yesterday morning.

Marie Tierney – a married mother of two – went missing from her home in Jenkinstown in Kilkenny on October 22nd, 1984.

The 34-year-old’s body was found by Gardaí during a search of the Bleach Road in Kilkenny two months later.

Yesterday’s arrest was the first in connection with the inquiry, but he has been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

