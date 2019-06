Elizabeth Betty Hore nee Ennis Corish Park Wexford

Beloved wife of Pat and mother of Geraldine

Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 oclock until 6 oclock

Removal from Mackens Funeral Home on Monday at 11.30

To Church of the Assumption Bride Street

For 12 Midday Funeral mass

Cremation will take place privately

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare

