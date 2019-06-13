HOTEL ROSSLARE UP FOR SALE AGAIN WITH A PRICE OF UP TO €550,000

A landmark building in Wexford is on the market for the second time within a year.

Hotel Rosslare goes on public auction next week.

It goes under the hammer after previously being sold only last October for €480,000.

Eight months later and the hotel is on the market again after the owners, a County Monaghan based consortium, have decided to sell it on.

Last December the hotel provided temporary accommodation for a number of refugees which led to a public meeting being called in the locality to discuss the matter.

Hotel Rosslare is one of the few remaining accommodation providers in Rosslare Harbour and commands a panoramic view over the harbour and port.

The auction takes place in the hotel on Friday 21st and according to selling agent John Keane Auctioneers it has guide price of up to €550,000.

