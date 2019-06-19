JUDGE HAS A DECISION TO MAKE OVER SENTENCING OF ANA KREIGAL KILLERS

The judge will be able to consider a range of factors when sentencing the two teenage boys convicted of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

One of the boys was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old at a derelict building in Lucan, Co. Dublin in May last year.

Both boys have spent their first night in a juvenile detention centre before being sentenced on July 15th.

The mandatory life sentence doesn’t apply because they’re under 18.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says the judge may still choose a life sentence but it’s more likely that he will take probation and psychiatric reports into account when choosing the appropriate punishment.

