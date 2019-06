A man has been arrested in Wexford this morning in an operation carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The 58 year old is being questioned at Wexford Garda Station.

He was arrested under Section 13 of the CAB Act 1996 on suspicion of intimidating Revenue Bureau Officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

It follows the organisations annual report which was released yesterday which showed CAB had 40 targets in County Wexford in 2018.

