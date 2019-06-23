MAN KILLED FOLLOWING CRASH ON GOREY BYPASS

A man in his 50s is still being questioned by Gardai in Wexford after a crash on the M11 yesterday.

Another man in his 30s, died after his car collided with a truck near Gorey.

The car involved was set alight following the collision on the bypass north of the Clogh Roundabout

A post mortem will be carried on his body today.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them in Gorey or any Garda station.

