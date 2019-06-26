NEVILLE GROUP CLOSE TO ADDING DRUIDS GLEN TO HOTEL HAUL

It’s reported today that the Neville Hotel Group has purchased the five star Druids Glen Golf Resort in Wicklow

The 145 bedroom hotel on 350 acres has been on the market since last August.

It’s understood the company recently exchanged contracts with the resorts current owners on a deal which will see the Neville group secure ownership for around the 45 million euro guide price.

The Wexford town based Neville group already own a portfolio of well known hotels including the Royal Marine in Dun Laoghaire, the Tower Hotel in Waterford and the Kilkenny River Court Hotel.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email