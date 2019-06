The increase in supply provided by the government is the best way to alleviate the housing crisis in Wexford

That’s the view of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy who launched a number of new developments yesterday.

A mix of private and social housing units will be built in areas such as Gorey, Castlebridge and Rosslare the Minister announced yesterday.

He says these new homes will take pressure off the market and help the people of Wexford

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email